ALEXANDER (DITTY), Grace Irene



ALEXANDER, Grace Irene (Ditty), age 87, of Middletown, Ohio took her last breath on earth and her first in Heaven on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at her residence. She was born September 13, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio to John L. and Hazel Ditty, the middle of three children, with brothers Larry and Doug as bookends. She began college with an interest in nursing but chose instead to marry, start a family, and begin what would become a very long, successful and fulfilling career in executive administrative assisting. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. In all the roles she filled-as a wife, mother and employee, she embodied a super strength of will, a fierce resilience, a quick wit, and at the same time, a tender, loving heart, lavished most generously on her husband, children and foster children she cared for. After Grace suffered a stroke in 2015, it was so important to her to remain in her home, so she was lovingly cared for by her husband Richard, who generously returned her love with his own, caring for her until her homegoing. At her core, though, was her unwavering faith in and love for her Lord, Savior and Best Friend, Jesus Christ, in whose presence she now gets to reside for all eternity. May her laughter and beautiful singing light up the halls of Heaven! The family extends their special appreciation and thanks to the Gentiva Hospice and all their nurses and caregivers for their loving and professional care of Grace during the last days of her illness. Preceding her in death were her parents, John L. and Hazel Ditty; her brother Doug, the father of her children, Richard Corcoran; her son-in-law, Tony Steele; infant granddaughter, Mandy Steele; step-daughter, Susie Cockerham; and grandson-in-law, Johnny Robinson. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Alexander; four children, Kim Fryer, Cindy Gels (Rob), Brian Corcoran, and Hally Steele; two step children, Cathy Bozile (Roger) and Sandra Root (Jeff); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Larry Ditty (Wanda); and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-rigg.com



