Alexander, Jeanne



Jeanne Lynn Alexander, age 71, passed away on April 20, 2023. She was the youngest child born to the late Lawrence and Betty Alexander on August 12, 1951 in Dayton. Jeanne is survived by her brother, Larry (Claudette); nephew, Jonathan; niece, Jennifer; great-nephews, Kailon, Jackson, Jae'von, Jalee; great-niece, Jaia; close friends, Sandra Few, Mary Giblin, Yolanda Lumpkin; along with a host of cousins and relatives.



Jeanne was a proud graduate of Jefferson Township High School, Class Of 1969. She also attended Central State University and graduated with a chemistry degree. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio and Dayton Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.

