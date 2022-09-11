ALI, Frank F.



Frank F. Ali, President and Founder of Ali Industries, Inc. With great sadness we announce the passing of Frank F Ali. Frank passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving wife Viola of 66 years and family. Frank was born on August 7, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. He was the 1st born son of Italian immigrants, Joseph and Concetta Ali. As a young man he joined the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and served as a Riffle Instructor at Camp Lejeune. He was honorably discharged and returned to Dayton to become a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. Frank met his loving wife Viola, and they were married in 1955 and had four sons. In 1961 in a garage and with only $400, Frank and Viola co-founded F.F. Ali Industrial Products, Inc. which later became Ali Industries, Inc. In 1965 they moved the business to Fairborn, Ohio. With his tool making background, Frank designed and invented many abrasives tools for the aerospace and automotive industrial markets. As an inventor, Frank received more than 60 US Patents. Later he diversified into the DIY Retail market with the Ali-Gator Brand. Ali Industries has been in business for more than 60 years. Frank had many interests. He loved being with his family. He loved traveling with his wife Viola and traveled around the world three times. One of his big passions was learning to fly and becoming a private pilot. Frank was a big Cincinnati Reds Fan. He enjoyed good wine and Frank Sinatra Music. Another interest and tradition were the famous Frank Ali Meatballs. His perfected meatball recipe has been handed down to his grandchildren who learned to make them under his watchful eye. Paired with his favorite Ruffino Chianti, the meatballs have been a favorite at many dinners with family and friends. Last, don't forget his love for ice cream. Frank was a very generous man and will be greatly missed by his family and Ali employees. He leaves a lasting legacy. Frank is survived by his wife, Viola Ali; sons, Gregory (Nancy) Ali, Terry (Jean) Ali, Christopher (Iryna) Ali, and Phillip (Robyn) Ali; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at the Kohler Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420, www.hospiceofdayton.org and/or The Brain Injury Association of Ohio, P.O. Box 21325, Columbus, OH 43221, www.biaoh.org.

