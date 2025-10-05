Alice Donkin

DONKIN, Alice M.



Alice M. Donkin, 99, passed away on September 29, 2025 at Hearth and Home, Springfield, Ohio. Alice married Thomas D. Donkin on June 19, 1948. They shared 54 years of marriage before Tom passed in 2002. Alice was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Cairns in 2008. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Beatrice Shultz and Ray and Alice Totten. She graduated from Ohio University and taught school in the Northeastern Local School District for 28 years. Alice was an active member of the United Church of South Vienna and taught Sunday School for many years. She is survived by her two daughters, Betsy (Ron) Earley and Melissa Cairns, grandchildren Megan (Sam) Bryant, Molly (Tim) Cary, Matthew (Arrington) Earley, Kristy (Donnie) Reis, and Tom (Isabel) Cairns, and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, October 6, 2025 at the United Church of South Vienna with interment to follow at the South Vienna Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 o'clock up to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the United Church of South Vienna, P.O. Box 526, South Vienna, OH 45369. To leave online condolences, please visit our website, at www.littletonandrue.com.





