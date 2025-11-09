Alice English

English, Alice Marie "Mama Alice"



Alice Marie English, age 91, of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Internment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



