Alice, Karen

Alice (Gokel), Karen Lynn



Karen Lynn Alice passed away peacefully on March 4, 2024. She was 81 years old. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 4, 1942, the daughter of Russell and Sophia Gokel who have preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted husband Martin Alice, their son John and wife Erin and their four children, their son Matthew and wife Amanda and their two children, and by their daughter Alexis Thomas and husband Markel and their five children. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Stewart. She graduated from East Detroit High School in East Detroit, Michigan in 1960. She volunteered at the Detroit USO from 1960 to 1963 while attending Wayne State University where she completed her master's degree in education in 1970. She spent 1962 to 1964 in the United States Navy Reserves at Grosse Isle Naval Air Station near Detroit, Michigan. In addition, she spent 1960 to 1967 working at the McGregor Memorial Conference Center on the Wayne State campus. Karen taught at Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan from 1968 to 1972. She and Martin were married in 1970. The family moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1974. She taught at Northmont High School from 1975 to 2004 while also being an adjunct professor at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio from 1975 to 1979. A Christian world view was central to her family life. Proverbs 3: 5-6 focused her faith: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight. The family attended Christian Life Center (Assemblies of God) since 2010. Karen volunteered at the Life Enrichment Center from 2008 to 2022; a Christian charity which served the needy in Dayton, Ohio. While there she was honored in 2012 with the Appalachian Unsung Hero Award and in 2016 by the AARP Andrus Award for community service. In 2019 she returned to the USO after 56 years off doing two years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and three years at the Dayton airport. Martin and Karen spent over 53 years together and enjoyed many RV trips to Myrtle Beach and the Rocky Mountains. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Christian Life Center (3489 Little York Rd, Dayton). The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Right to Life. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



