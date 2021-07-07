ALIG, George Edward



84, of Donnelsville went to till the fields with his heavenly



Father on June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 14, 1937, the second child of George A. and Ida A. (Trauscht) Alig. After graduating from Greenon High School in 1957, George served in the U.S. Air Force. He is retired from General Motors and the U.S. Air



National Guard. George's love was farming but in the Air Force, his job required him to fuel Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, which allowed him to meet former Presidents Kennedy and Johnson as well as his wife of 57 years, Maureen (Byrnes), who survives him. He is also survived by his children: Theresa of Donnelsville, Marilyn (Steven) Riley and Dianne (Gregory) Alig Sneed of Springfield, Anne (Stephen) Chirico of Peachtree, GA, Amy of Cincinnati, Liz of Columbus, and George T. (Gina) of Union, OH: grandchildren: Stephen II (Esther), Joshua (Janda), Alan, Amber, Aidan, Gabriella, and Alyson; great-grandchildren: Opal, Talia, and Stephen III; siblings: Frank of Springfield and Anna Laudenslager of Anchorage, AK; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Benjamin, and granddaughter Madeline. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, attending auctions, watching any movie with John Wayne, frequenting local mom and pop eateries, dropping by family and friends' homes, and feeding the farm cats. Known to many, George did not know a stranger and could easily make friends wherever he went. In his final years, he enjoyed cooking and making ice cream, watching Family Feud and listening to Luciano Pavaratti. Visitation is on Friday, July 9 at CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with entombment and military honors at Rose Hill Mausoleum to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

