Allen, David Raymond



David Raymond Allen, 68, of Springfield, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. in Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd., Springfield. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am prior to the service. www.littletonandrue.com



