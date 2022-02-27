ALLEN-HAMILTON, DORA

ALLEN-HAMILTON (née O'Banion), Dora Sue



Beloved wife of late Burgess M. Allen and Late Raymond Hamilton Sr. Loving mother of Sheryl (Perry) Schneider, Bob (Teresa) Allen, and stepmother of Raymond (Dee) Hamilton Jr., Randall (Rebecca) Hamilton.



Grandmother of Travis Hawks, Krisstina (Jeffery) Hawks, Rachel (Otto Bauer) Allen, J. Carter (Brittany) Allen, Brandon (Cari) Schneider, Kelly (Matthew) Schoewe, Marissa, Natalie, Celeste, Grayson and Garrison Hamilton. Great-Grandmother of Jayden Hawks, Zoe, Keira, Leo Bauer, and Nash Allen,



Abigail, Annie, Daniel, David, and Elliana Schneider, Avery, and Emery Schoewe, Brooklyn Hamilton.



Sue was a graduate of Norwood High School and longtime member of Hope Church in Mason, Ohio. She raised her children in West Chester, Ohio, Liberty Township where she was a full-time beautician and active in all of her children's and community's activities. She was a dedicated volunteer for Kids Against Hunger. She loved her family, her church and was a devoted Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.



Sue was released from her suffering with Alzheimer's on February 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, (Rt 42), West Chester, OH 45069 from 9:30 until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will be held immediately after at Rose Hill Burial Park 2421 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. This may be found at: Act.alz.org



The family is requesting masks be worn unless fully vaccinated.

