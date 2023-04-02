X

Allen, Janet

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Allen (Fiste), Janet Louise

Janet Allen (Fiste), age 85 of butler township passed away Thursday, March 30th surrounded by her family. Janet was was deeply loved by all those who had the pleasure to know her. The rock of her family, Janet was an extraordinary woman, second to none.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Elige Allen, her siblings, her parents and countless family members. Janet is survived by her children: Carla Day, Mark (Angie) Allen, Kathleen (John) Pepiot. Her grandchildren: Caylin (Danny) Holmes, Kristen (Scott) Morris, Thomas Allen and Jacob Allen. Her great grandchildren: Aubrey Nyberg, Landon Nyberg, Payton Morris, Carter Morris, Everleigh Holmes and Brooke Morris.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 8th from 2pm-5pm at the Firefighters Activity Center located at 3616 Needmore rd, Dayton 45424. Please join us in celebrating this phenomenal woman that we all loved and cherished so much.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Fain, Mike
3
Barnes, Barbara Ann and Alexis
4
Layne, Alan Ray
5
Keyer, Alita
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top