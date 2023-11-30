Allen, Michael T.

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Allen, Michael T.

age 65, departed this life Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10:30 AM. Memorial services to follow 11 AM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Nicodemus, Mary
2
Bruner, Viola
3
Spalla, Patricia Hurd
4
Geyer, Stephen
5
Brown, Ada
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top