Allen, Michael T.



age 65, departed this life Tuesday, November 14, 2023. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10:30 AM. Memorial services to follow 11 AM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts.



