Allen, Willie Russell



Willie Russell Allen, age 62, of Dayton, OH, received his wings on Monday, March 25, 2024. Willie was a member of Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, OH. He was a lifelong enthusiastic basketball player and traveled across the country competing and gaining fellowship through the sport he loved. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jean Allen; grandmother, Emma Allen; and uncles, Willie Hugh Allen and Walter Frank Allen. Survivors include his loving wife, Natasha Norvell; sons, Willie Allen Jr (Lindsay), Brian Norvell, Traci Allen (Kiarra), DeMario Norvell, and Denzel Norvell (Keila); aunt, Dianne Tucker. Willie adored and will be greatly missed by all his grandchildren, Jordan, Lillian, Jayce, Jayden, Bradley, Bailey, Ava, Willie Hugh, Miles, and Josiah, as well as a host of loving cousins, aunts, uncles, including special friends, Denny Hunter, Ronald Hunter, Tony Hill, Darryl Brooks and Jakova James. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Road, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 9 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Fredrick A. Hayes Sr. officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



