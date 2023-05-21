Allison, Shelia Mae



Shelia Mae Allison, 79, of Springfield, passed away May 16, 2023 at Wooded Glen. She was born March 7, 1944 in Rushville, Illinois, the daughter of Donald C. and Josephine (Hall) Cooper. Shelia had worked as a cook for a nursing home in Illinois for over 13 years. She dearly loved her cats. Survivors include her two sons, Donald R. and David W. Allison; grandchildren, Brandon Allison, Jacob Griffin, and Alyssa (Marco) Allison; sisters, Karen Brunner, Sharon Summey, and Donna Brown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David G. Allison on May 6, 2018; brother, Milford Cooper; and her parents. Mrs. Allison's family requests that at 12 Noon, Sunday, May 21 everyone remembers Shelia's life with a silent prayer and also a prayer for other loved ones. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

