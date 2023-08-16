Alliston, William Jeff



Jeff Alliston went home to be with his lord and savior and be reunited with his first wife Lesa on Sunday August 13, 2023 at Heritage Springs of West Chester. Jeff was born on February 19, 1959 in Hamilton Ohio. Jeff was married to his first Wife Lesa on December 1, 1984 and his second wife Ann on November 13, 2022. Jeff has held many jobs over his lifetime as well as being a member of several Southern Gospel Music Groups. Jeff lived a life full of love and dedication to his faith. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with those close to him as well as the many crowds he performed for while singing the low part in the groups. Jeff was the Music Director at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hamilton Ohio for many years and was loved dearly by the members of the church as well as each member of the choir that he directed. Jeff is survived by his son, Craig, Granddaughter Ruby, Brother Doug (Mary) Alliston and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his first wife, Lesa, mom Faye, and Dad Bill. Family and friends are invited to the visitation, followed by a going home celebration on August 19, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church 1770 Eaton Rd in Hamilton Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30am with funeral services to follow. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



