Alonzo, Sr., Looney



Our beloved Pastor and Dad, Reverend Dr. Alonzo Looney, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2024 at the age of 92. He was born on December 31, 1931 to the late William and Beulah Looney and is preceded in death by his siblings, James W. Looney and Doris Curry, natives of Ragland Alabama. Pastor Looney is a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a Crash and Rescue Specialist. He moved to Dayton, Ohio after his military service in 1955. He retired from RTA Busing Company as a bus driver and was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and later Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He was called to ministry in 1976 earning his diploma and training certificate from the Christian Ministry Institute of Dayton in 1983. He joined St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, became the Pastor, and retired as the Pastor on December 31, 2018. He then joined the church, January 2019 as a member. Pastor Looney was the proud recipient of an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Faith Baptist College. Pastor Looney is preceded in death by his son Alonzo Looney Jr. and survived by three children, Barbara A. Phillips, Alfreeda Vaden and Frederick Taylor. Sister Mary Joe Adair. Six Grand Children; Eric A. DeBrill, Andrietta M. Taylor, Michael L. Winslow, Vance U. Vaden, BreAna N. Vaden, Alonzo Looney III; nine Great Grandchildren; and six Great-Great Grandchildren. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at St. Timothy Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pk. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



