Altick, Arthur E.



Arthur E. Altick, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was born in Springfield on April 29, 1939, the son of the late Arthur Riggs and Ethel (Rose) Altick. Arthur retired from the Springfield City Schools and previously worked at Meek's Sporting Goods. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith A. (Kelley) Altick; their three sons, Jeff (Kathy) Altick, Chris (Virna) Altick, and Eric (Manal) Altick; and five grandchildren, Isabella, Collin, Drew, James, and Alexander. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard (Evelyn) Altick. Arthur's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com