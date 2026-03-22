Alton Walker II

Walker II, Alton "Snip"



Alton "Snip" Walker, II, age 64, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2026, in Columbus, OH.



Alton grew up in Jefferson Township, and enjoyed a vibrant life filled with family and friends. A graduate of Jefferson High School, he excelled as a championship basketball player for the Broncos, earning recognition for both his athleticism and leadership.



Alton attended the University of Cincinnati and Paine College. He worked as a restaurant manager, truck driver and bookkeeper. He had a passion for jazz, history and religion, which complemented his strong faith. Those who knew him will remember his thoughtful conversations, warm presence and sense of humor.



Alton is survived by his mother, Janice A. Walker; brother, Charles C. Walker; sisters, Joycelyn Walker-Clay, Allysunn Walker, and Kellie B. Walker; nephews Brandon C. Clay, Christian Walker, Tyrell Walker, CJ Walker, and Charles Williams III; nieces Lena E. Walker, Tionna Walker, Cierra Walker, and Sarah F. Williams; and aunts Ruby Jean Walker and Michelle D. Marsh. He was predeceased by his father, Alton Walker Sr., and uncles Cortez Walker and Fred Walker Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held on April 4, 2026, at 10AM at Mt Enon Church, 1501 W. 3rd St., Dayton.



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