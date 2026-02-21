Alvin Croucher

Croucher, Alvin Thomas



Alvin Thomas Croucher, age 86, passed away in 2026, leaving behind a legacy of devoted public service, steadfast friendship, and deep love for his family.



Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and three brothers.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Judith Croucher, whose partnership and devotion were the foundation of his life. He also leaves behind his cherished daughters, Heather (Michael Casey) and Hilaree (Mark Hayes), who were a constant source of pride and joy.



Alvin is further survived by his sister-in-law Liz and niece Chelsea Croucher; his cousins Ron Croucher, Donald Buttle, and Rose Derry; and his two foster brothers, Don and Steve Amicon. He also leaves behind dear friends from Cleveland: Sue and David (Kathleen) Sanzo and Donna and Dennis Veverka.



Al dedicated much of his life to serving his community. He spent 16 years as an elected official, including 12 distinguished years as Mayor of Moreland Hills. In addition to his public service, he worked 30 years as a postal official and 16 years at various banks in Clark County, building a reputation for integrity, commitment, and genuine care for the people he served.



Alvin also leaves behind the following "earth angels" who held a special place in his heart: Joyce Agle; Jan Barrett; Sharon and Scott Valerie; Sam and Cinda George; and Mike and Amy Stewksberry. Their kindness and friendship were a blessing to him and his family.



Alvin will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his community, his strong work ethic, his generous spirit, and his deep love for those closest to him. His legacy of service and friendship will live on in the many lives he touched.



Alvin has requested a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Northridge Lyons Club, 4590 Derr Rd Springfield, OH 45503.



