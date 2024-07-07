Amburgey, Linda

AMBURGEY, Linda G.

LINDA G. AMBURGEY, age 73, of Lake Wales, FL and formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away on June 28, 2024. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 6-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Linda's life will begin at 1:00pm Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Linda's complete obituary may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.

