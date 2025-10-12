Amelia Woodard

WOODARD, Amelia "Amee"



Born on May 19, 1954, in Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2025, surrounded by her family. Amee led a life marked by deep connections with her family and friends. A graduate of Miamisburg High School, class of 1972, Amee was well-known in Germantown for her entrepreneurial spirit alongside her late husband, Lynn Woodard. Together, they owned A & L's Pizza. After selling the business, Amee dedicated her time to Germantown Fresh Market (IGA), where her friendly demeanor and work ethic made a lasting impression. She was a member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church in Germantown, and she and Lynn were co-founding members of their loving Old Hippies of Germantown. Amee was stubborn to the end yet easy-going and fun, she had a green thumb, nurturing an affinity for plants. Her love for nature was mirrored in her family, where she fostered a close-knit bond with her children and grandchildren. Amee also cherished her pets throughout the years. She is survived by her children, Jordan (Brenda) McCloskey, Zachariah (Vangie) McCloskey, Mescal (Brandon) Powell, Sage Southers, Drew (Erica) Woodard, and Paul (Maci) Woodard. Amee was a proud grandmother "Mal" to 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her siblings Ron Miller, Carol (John) Bond, Margaret Phillips, Patty (Bill) Clark, John (Kathy) Miller, and sister-in-law Traci Miller. Amee also held a special place in her heart for her favorite son, Johnny Schaeffer. Amee was preceded in death by her first husband, Terry McCloskey, and her second husband of 38 years, Lynn Woodard. She was also preceded by several siblings: Ann Miller, Joe Miller, Geoff Miller, Kathy Miller, Chris Miller, David, and Michael Miller, along with her son-in-law, Ray Southers, brother-in-law, Mark Phillips, and sister-in-law, Nina Miller. Amee's legacy of kindness, love and laughter will forever be cherished. Visitation will take place on October 13, 2025, from 5-7:00 PM at the ARPP, ROOT & CARTER FUNERAL HOME, 29 N. Main Street, Germantown, OH. The funeral service will follow on October 14, 2025, at 12:30 PM, at the funeral home, with a graveside service to be held at Germantown Union Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Old Hippies of Germantown" in Amee's memory. www.arpprootfh.com



