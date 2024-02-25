Anderkin, Darrin Edward



Anderkin, Darrin Edward, 58, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Darrin was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 9, 1965, to the late Edward and Joyce (Ross) Anderkin and resided in Springfield his whole life. He was a "Jack of all trades" and had the talent to fix anything and everything. He dedicated his life to maintaining the infrastructure within Springfield. He was known and greatly valued in the Springfield Community. He was a loving husband and a great father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 41 years, Vicki Lynn Anderkin - they were each other's first love, first kiss and their everything. He is also survived by two sons, Darrin and Curtis Anderkin; two siblings, Pamela (Carl) Pulver and Eric Anderkin; five grandchildren, Emmaly, Charlie, Marion, Lily and Darrin Junior "DJ"; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Connie Reish. He was a dedicated family man who resided with his wife and father-in-law, John Reish, and devoted to his whole family filled with invaluable memories. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.



