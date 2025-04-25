ANDERKIN, James



ANDERKIN, James H., 91, of Springfield, passed away April 23, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 8, 1933 in Boone, KY the son of Huey and Janet (Owens) Anderkin. He was a United States Army Veteran and served two years. James started his career at Springfield Machine Tool where he worked for 37 years. He loved travelling the world with his job and was proud of all the places he visited. He was a longtime attendee of Berea Bible Church. Survivors include his wife, Caryl; three children, Catherine (Thomas) Smith, Jay (Debi) Anderkin and Curtis (Jean) Anderkin; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Pamela, Joshua, Charlotte, Katie, Emily, Matthew, Alexis and Leah; ten great grandchildren, Mateo, Ruby, Rose, Paige, Payson, Stella, James, Liam, Anya and Riley; one sister, Darlene Frey; one brother, Ronnie (Candy) Anderkin and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 62 years, Joy (Dooley) Anderkin and three siblings, Edward Anderkin, Jessie Foster and Irene Myers. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be held in Vale Cemetery.



