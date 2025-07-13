Anderson, Ann



Ann Anderson, age 88, passed peacefully in her sleep, July 6th at Danbury Senior Living in Dublin, Ohio. Born November 1, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Raymond and Lucille Brisco, Ann spent a joyous childhood with her (late) sister, Marilyn and (late) brother, Raymond. Ann met the love of her life, (late) Noel Anderson, and married in 1968. Shortly after, they welcomed their only child, a son, Jerrod, and moved to Centerville, Ohio where they lived for 50 years before Ann and Noel moved to Danbury Senior Living in Dublin, Ohio. When she wasn't doting on her beloved husband, Ann dedicated her life to running an immaculate home and to being an attentive mother. Ann's real knack for making people feel special came after the birth of her grandsons, Henry and Owen. Ann never forgot a birthday, holiday, accomplishment, or milestone of any kind when it came to her grandsons. She always hand-selected the most perfect Hallmark cards, in which she penned incredibly thoughtful messages, and mailed at the post office, so they'd always arrive right on time. An avid reader, Ann enjoyed the horror genre and amassed quite the library. She also had an eye for décor and created a warm and welcoming home that would rival any featured in Country Living magazine. She loved vacationing on Hilton Head Island, The Ohio State Buckeyes, The Cincinnati Reds, and sweets. (Noel always made sure to run out, each evening after dinner, to buy her a package of M&M's.) Ann was an avid bird-watcher and a lover of animals  faithfully donating to many causes including the ASPCA and Humane Society. Ann treated her 21-year-old cat, Scarlet, like an absolute queen, brushing her daily and giving her the very best treats. Just days after Ann recovered from hip surgery, she put her own health on hold to take care of her beloved Scarlet in her final hours. Ann was a social butterfly who made friends everywhere she went  from her Friday night dinner club at Elsa's back in the 80's, to her weekend brunch bunch at Panera right up until she moved. Ann always had a great story to tell and was exceptional at making everyone feel happy to share their own. She had a way of laughing that punctuated anyone's story with such applause  doing for her friends what Ed McMahon did for Johnny Carson. Ann will be terribly missed by so many, including special friends, Susan Stahl and Brenda Bentley who made sure to call her often after she moved to Danbury. Out of respect for Ann and Noel's wishes, the family will forego a service at this time. A celebration of both Ann and Noel's lives will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society, in Ann's name, are most sincerely appreciated. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.



