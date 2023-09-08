Anderson, Barbara

Anderson (Mahannah), Barbara Fay



Age 89 of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was preceded in death by her first husband Daniel Mahannah, second husband Donald Anderson, son Mark Mahannah, and parents Joseph and Mary Chaisson. She is survived by her children Liane (Jon) Higgins, Patty (Scott) McIntire, Michael (Jen) Mahannah, Lisa Mahannah, grandchildren Janan (Tyler) Anderson, Shawn (Lauren) McIntire, Kelsey (Corey) Nieto, Paige (Kenny) Szupello, Aedan Mahannah, Will Mahannah, and Lauren Mahannah, great-grandchildren Noemie Anderson, Maddison, and Emersyn McIntire, and Beckham Nieto, as well as numerous nieces nephews and friends. Barbara was a long-standing member of St. Luke Catholic Church, the Red Hat Society, and the Beavercreek Senior Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield, Beavercreek. Fr. Jason Bedel celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Monday, September 11. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com