Anderson, Danielle Suzzann
Danielle Suzzann Anderson, age 49, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Funeral service 10 am Monday, October 21, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 8:30am- 9 am. Family will receive friends 9 am- 10 am.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
