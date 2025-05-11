Anderson, David

Anderson, Sr., David
David Anderson Sr., age 85, of Garland, TX, formerly of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, May 4, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
