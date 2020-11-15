ANDERSON, Gary L.



Age 69, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday,



November 16, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Tamika Russel officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

