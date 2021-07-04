ANDERSON, George

ANDERSON, Jr.,



Dr. George P.



Age 94, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter in Santa Barbara, CA, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born April 23, 1925, in Lansing, MI, to George Philip and Gladys Heywood



Anderson. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1951, after serving three years in the U.S. Navy. He completed an internship at Louisville General Hospital, where he met and married Rosemma Catherine Bertram, then moved to Cleveland for a three-year residency at St. Alexis Hospital. Dr. Anderson practiced Internal Medicine in Springfield for nearly 50 years, retiring in 1994. He served as Clark County Coroner for 24 years, was the Medical Director of Respiratory Care, Director of Internal Medicine, and served as Chief of Staff for Mercy Medical Center. After his retirement, Dr. Anderson helped to establish the Madison County Health Partners Free Clinic, to provide medical care to



uninsured Madison County residents. He was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Springfield Kiwanis Club, as well as the AMA, OSMA, Clark County Medical



Society, and the London Country Club in Madison County. He and Rosie enjoyed many years of golf, bowling, bridge, downhill and cross-country skiing, sailing, and evening cruises on Lake Choctaw in their pontoon boat. Dr. Anderson was



preceded in death by Rosie, his wife of 65 years; his parents; and his sister, Elizabeth Anderson Spinner. He is survived by his children Evelyn (Kelly) Kennedy of Memphis, TN; Elaine (Al) Christ of Santa Barbara, CA: Mary Anderson (Ron) Argo of San Diego, CA; Nancy (Bruce) Blasnik of Stamford, CT; and George (Maria) Anderson III of Bowie, MD. He is also survived by his nephews Robert (Sonja) and David (Barbara) Spinner; grandchildren Charles (Katelin) and Catherine Kennedy; Craig



(Catherine), Douglas (Jill), and Carla Christ; Lisa Argo;



Stephanie Edmonds, Kimberly, and Jessica Blasnik; Sarah (Jonathon) Chase, Emily (Victor) Evans, and Nicole (Ryan) Hanneken; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Springfield, at 1:00PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy Health Foundation, the Madison County Hospital Foundation, or the Kiwanis Children's Garden c/o The Springfield Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



