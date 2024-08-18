Anderson, Helen M.
age 88, of Trotwood, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, August 13, 2024. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Thursday, August 22, 2024 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Dayton. Interment West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral