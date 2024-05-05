Anderson, Hester

Anderson (O'Neal), Hester



Hester Anderson, age 70, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at her home. She was born on August 22, 1953 in West Liberty, Kentucky to the late Elton and Christine O'Neal.



She was an avid gardener, who was well known for her tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, to name a few. Hester was a woman of faith who, along with her husband, were members of Valley Street Free United Baptist Church where she loved to sing during services. She was a good mother who loved her family, her cats and serving the Lord.



She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Anderson; three sons, Todd (Carla), Jason and Troy Anderson; three grandchildren, Jamison, Trevor, and Tinlee; her brother, James (Donna) O'Neal. She is also survived by numerous nephews, other extended family and close friends.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 11 AM at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home (119 Main Street, Fairborn, OH), with Pastor Buck Smith officiating. Visitation to begin at 10:00 AM until the start of service. She will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH.



