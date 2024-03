Anderson, Melissa

Anderson (Watson), Melissa Ann



Melissa Ann Anderson, age 61 of Dubre, KY formerly of Middletown died Thursday, March 14, 2024. Melissa was born on March 28, 1962 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Ernest and Donna Kay Collinsworth Watson.



Survivors:



Her Husband- Larry E. Anderson



One Daughter- Tonya Scott



One Son- Donald Anderson



One Sister- Tammy Laine and husband Tom of Monroe, Ohio



Two Grandchildren- Justin Scott and Nicholas Anderson



Celebration of Life: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 2 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, Burkesville, KY Visitation: Sat. Mar. 16th 5 till 9 PM www.balloustotts.com



