ANDERSON, Reginald M.



Age 77, a longtime resident of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born to the late Lee



Anderson and Hazel Cleveland in Cincinnati, OH. In addition to his parents, Reginald was preceded in death by his sister, Jewel Anderson.



A veteran of the U.S. Army, he later worked as a U.S. Postal Service carrier and retired in 2009 after 45 years of service. Reginald was an amazing



saxophone player, an avid music lover, and sports enthusiast. His favorite football teams were the Cincinnati Bearcats and Oakland Raiders.



He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Thelma Elaine; one daughter: Shannon Anderson-Hammond (Daryl) of



Cincinnati; two brothers: Ronnie Anderson of California, and Andre Anderson of Georgia; seven step-children: Rosalyn



Allen (Keith); Valerie Harris (Levi) of Dayton; Deanna Wyche (Anthony); Stacey Darden (Melissa) of Cincinnati, David



Watson (Tammy) of Tampa, FL; Ronald Watson and Vincent Watson of Dayton. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one special granddaughter, Tierra Watson of Dayton, whom he raised. Walk through visitation 10:30 – 11:15 A.M., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at H. H. Robert Mortuary. Private services. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com