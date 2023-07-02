ANDERSON, William Lee



WILLIAM LEE ANDERSON, age 90, of Springfield, departed this life on June 15, 2023. He was born in Meadow View, Virginia on May 27, 1933. William proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was truly an inspiration to all that he would meet and loved talking about the love he had for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, ministering the word to others as an ordained Minister. He was welcomed into his eternal home by his wife of 61 years, Thelma Jean (Moore) Anderson; son, William Lavon Anderson; mother, Hazel Jeannette Bailium; father, Charles Jones; brother, David Jones and grandson, Michael LaMont Anderson. William leaves behind to cherish his memory three daughters, Jeannette Anderson, Valerie (Bill) Johnson and Crissy (Bryan) Phelps; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lewis and Charles, along with a host of nieces and nephews who loved Uncle William. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, July 3, 2023 from 10:30-11:30am in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Mulberry Street Entrance. A celebration of William's life will begin at 11:30am in the church. Burial will follow in the Dayton National Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Anderson Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





