Andrew Johnson

Photo of Andrew Johnson

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Andrew Johnson
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

JOHNSON, Andrew S.

Age 81 of Dayton departed this life Dec. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Veteran is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ada Candor
2
Bertie Belew
3
Geraldine Cotton
4
Debra Brinnon
5
Craig Lapham