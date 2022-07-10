ANESHANSLEY, Daniel J. "Dan"



Daniel J. "Dan" Aneshansley, PhD., professor emeritus of biological and environmental engineering at Cornell University, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 3. He was 79. A longtime resident of Ithaca, N.Y., and more recently of Fayetteville, N.Y., Dan was born in Piqua, Ohio, on November 24, 1942. He spent most of his formative years in Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated from Chaminade High School. (His son, Jimmy, wants you to know Dan was two years behind the actor Martin Sheen at Chaminade.) Dan received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1965, and later that year entered graduate school at Cornell University, where he earned advanced degrees in electrical engineering and in neurobiology and behavior.



Dan was unwavering in his devotion and commitment to his family. He met his beloved wife, the former Janet Graf of North Olmstead, Ohio, in 1968 when they were in a double wedding that included Dan's brother, Nicholas. Six months later, on Valentine's Day 1969, Dan proposed to Jan, and on August 30, 1969, "Dan and Jan" began a marriage that has lasted nearly 53 years. He is survived by Jan; their four children and their spouses, MaryJo Aneshansley and Clint Campbell of Chelan, WA., Edward and Alyson Aneshansley of Marblehead, Mass., Jennifer and Gary Frank of Syracuse, N.Y., and Jimmy Aneshansley of Fayetteville, N.Y.; their grandchildren, Eva Aneshansley, Josh Gilleland, Jack Aneshansley, Julia Aneshansley and Dan Campbell; Dan's adored sisters, Kate Wright of Dayton, Ohio, and Susan Dunlap of Norwalk, Conn.; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins in the Graf and Aneshansley families, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Aneshansley and Nicholas Aneshansley, and his parents, Clay Henry "Jim" Aneshansley and Marian Aneshansley.



A dedicated teacher and trusted colleague, Dan taught in the Department of Biological and Environmental Engineering in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell for more than 50 years and was department chair from 2008 to 2011. He collaborated with the late Thomas Eisner on several well-received studies of the bombardier beetle, in particular, the insect's ability to eject a hot, noxious spray to defend itself. Dan held, both individually and jointly, several patents for agricultural technology.



The Aneshansley family wishes to thank the surgical team and ICU staff at Upstate Medical University, and the emergency room staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. A celebration of Dan's life will be held on August 6 at The Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel of Schepp Family Funeral Homes, 7191 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066, with calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service starting at noon. Internment will be at the Fayetteville Cemetery immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in Dan's memory to UNICEF for humanitarian support in Ukraine.



