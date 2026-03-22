Anita Leland

Leland (Shannon), Anita S. "Nita"



known as Nita, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, Ohio, on March 5, 2026, at the age of 92. A spirited artist, dedicated teacher and prolific author, Nita spent her life proving her core belief: that every person is born with creative potential. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 24, 1933, to Carl E. and Martha J. (Spicer) Shannon, Nita was a 1951 graduate of Fairview High School and a 1955 graduate of Otterbein College. After receiving a transformative gift of watercolor paints from her husband in 1970, she began the journey that would define her life. Juggling the demands of household, husband and children, Nita established a career as a professional artist, teacher, lecturer and juror of art exhibitions. Her bestselling art instruction books and videos, including Exploring Color and The Creative Artist, reflect her passion for motivating people to develop their innate creativity. She also wrote about her personal journey in her memoir, Born Creative: A Memoir of Paint, Passion and Purpose. Nita was an active participant and leader in many local art organizations, including Riverbend Art Center, the Dayton Society of Artists, the Western Ohio Watercolor Society, the Tri-Art Society and the Fairborn Art Association. She taught her last class at the Washington Township Rec Center at the age of 90. Nita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert G. Leland and her sister Phyllis J. Wilson Marcotte. She is survived by her children: Kurt Leland of Boston, Carl Leland of Fort Wayne, IN, Wes (Alicia) Leland of Durango, CO, and Kathleen (Tim) Norman of Wilmington, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jenna and Daniel Norman of Wilmington, and her sister Joyce (David) Warner, as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Family, friends and former students are invited to gather on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering) for Nita's Celebration of Life. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a service following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be performed privately at Dayton Memorial Cemetery. The family greatly appreciates the care provided by Ohio Living Cape May and Queen City Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Nita's honor at queencityhospice.com/donate.



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