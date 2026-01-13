Ann Payne

Ann Marie Payne (Mays), age 80, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, January 3, 2026. Celebration of Life 11 am Monday, January 19, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

