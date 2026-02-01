Anna Croley

Croley, Anna Evelyn



CROLEY (Singleton), Anna Evelyn, Age 87 of Centerville formerly of Huber Heights, passed away on January 28, 2026. She was born on April 27, 1938 in Brodhead, KY to the late Herman & Mary (Craig) Singleton. Evelyn was a member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ. Evelyn was a secretary, office manager, and accountant and retired after 30 years of service for several home-improvement businesses. Evelyn is survived by son, Blaine Croley & son-in-law Kenneth Schneider of Centerville, OH; sister Janice Parsons of Edmond, OK; brother-in-law Dwain McMullin of Eubank, KY; sister-in-law Carol (Cruse) Singleton of Louisville, KY; sister-in-law Carol (Wells) Singleton of London, KY; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Paul Croley; son, Daniel Croley; daughter-in-law Donna (Caverlee) Croley; brothers Gervis Singleton, Ronnie Singleton, and Bobby Singleton; sisters Brenda McMullin and Pat Pruitt. The family would like to thank the many Courtyard at Centerville, Bellacare Hospice, and St. Leonard nurses and aides who cared for Evelyn.



Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, February 6, 2026 with Pastor David Edmonds officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com