Annie Plant

7 hours ago
Plant, Annie Mae

Annie Mae Plant, age 99, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, November 13, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, November 24, 2025 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

