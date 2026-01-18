Ansel Markin

Markin, Ansel L.



Ansel Lloyd Markin, passed away on January 12, 2026, in Springfield, Ohio, at the age of 85. Born on February 13, 1940, in Urbana, Ohio, the only son of the late Lloyd Maril and Mae Violet (Stacy) Markin. Ansel was a proud graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1960, where he nurtured lasting connections with his classmates. Ansel dedicated much of his life to a remarkable career as a welder. His unwavering work ethic saw him contributing his skills to numerous establishments, including an impressive 13 years at William Bayley, 7 years at Sweet Manufacturing, and a distinguished 26-year tenure at Eagle Tool, as well as various construction jobs throughout his life. Outside of work, Ansel had a profound love for the outdoors, often seeking solace in nature. He found joy in the company of animals, most notably the wolves he raised for over 40 years. They were not merely pets to him; they were companions who shared in his adventure and passion for the natural world. Nature truly was his happy place, where he felt most alive. Ansel was also deeply involved in his community, being a dedicated member of the First Christian Church. It was here that he forged friendships and found a sense of belonging, always willing to lend a helping hand or share a warm smile. He leaves behind his daughters, Traci Shoemaker and Sheryl Pemberton; grandfather to Shelbi Shoemaker, Timothy Spears II, and Jared Pemberton. He was fortunate to have a special companion in Linda Swensen, who stood by his side. Ansel was also blessed with several great-grandchildren and surrounded by numerous cousins and extended family members. Close friends, Pam and Rick Hartman, along with several other great friends, will forever remember the warmth and kindness that Ansel radiated. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 12PM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com