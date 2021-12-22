ANTES, Eugene H.



Eugene H. Antes was born on September 23, 1937, the first-born child of eleven, to Eugene Jacob and Mary Margaret (Sanders) Antes in Hamilton, Ohio. He received his education at Hamilton Catholic H.S., where he managed the Rams football team, and later the University of Dayton and



Miami University of Ohio, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree.



His experiences in business and accounting took him to various jobs in his journey, but his love for people, history, and adventure (inspired by his experience as an Eagle Scout) landed him in California, Alaska, and eventually New Mexico. There, he worked with Native Americans on the Laguna Reservation, supporting and assisting many families to build or



remodel essential living quarters both in Laguna and neighboring communities. Here he met and married Rose Chino on March 14, 1992.



Memories of Gene will always be cherished by his loving family and friends, especially Joyce Antes, Margaret Bell, Barbara and Tom Lutz, Anne Capella, Christine and Jim Walpole, Jack and Marilyn Antes, Therese Antes Quoss, Janice and Jim



Kremer, Dolores Antes, Mary Ann Lucero, Robert and Florence



Chino, Lloyd Chino, Martha Honanhi, Pearline and Arnold



Antonio, Gloria Jean and Robert Qumyintewa, and his many, many nieces and nephews.



He will be greeted in his next life by his parents; brother Ronald and sister Bernadette; brothers-in-law Richard Bell,



Richard Capella, Michael Lucero, Wallace Lucero, and Joseph Chino; sister-in-law Ethel Lucero; niece Lindsey Quoss and nephew Mark Walpole; and two granddaughters, Melisa (Weeple) Johnson and Candice Kasero.



Memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph Church, 1 Friar Road, Laguna, New Mexico 87026, P.O. Box 1000.

