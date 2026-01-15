D'Angelo, Dr. Anthony P.



Age 96 of Riverside, passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Pasquale and Serafina (Altieri) D'Angelo, Tony lived in many places throughout his life, including Ohio, Indiana, Scotland, Italy, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Florida, and Goose Bay Labrador. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati and later received his doctorate from Indiana University. Tony proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 28 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished career. Following his military service, he worked in the private sector with UPS and General Electric before dedicating himself to higher education. He served as an administrator and professor emeritus at the Air Force Institute of Technology. In recognition of his lasting impact, AFIT established the Doctor Anthony D'Angelo Award for Student Leadership. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Tony lived a full and colorful life. While earning his doctorate at Indiana University, he won a contest to be a clown and ride an elephant in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. He loved bowling and bowled 2-300 games. He also won the Jim Brewer Sportsman of the Year Award in Bocce. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred D'Angelo. He is survived by his children Toni (William) Walls and Jan (Jim) Holbrook; grandchildren Jonathan Walls, Anthony Walls, Emily (Patrick) Pruzzo, and Jacob (Hanna) Holbrook; great-grandchildren Amelia Walls, Charlotte Walls, Martin Pruzzo, Owen Pruzzo, and Anthony Holbrook, and his loving partner, Eleanor Presutti. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He will be remembered for his intellect, his sense of humor, his dedication to service and education, and the love he held for his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 16, 2026, at St Helen Catholic Church, Riverside. Fr. Satish Joseph celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am – 11 am. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



