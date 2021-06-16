ANTHONY, Daniel M.



Age 71, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 7:50 AM on June 13, 2021, at the Dayton V.A. Hospice Unit, Dayton, OH. Dan was born in Dayton, OH, on August 4, 1949, to the late Paul and Thelma (Schmidt) Anthony.



Dan is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin and Lori Anthony, Dayton, OH, and Mark and Krista Anthony, Morrow, OH; three grandchildren: Alex Anthony, David



Anthony and Anastasia Anthony. He was preceded in death by two brothers: David Anthony and Donald Anthony.



Dan graduated from Belmont High School in 1967. He owned H.R. Block offices in Troy and Tipp City for 15 years. Dan



currently owns Anthony Tax service in Piqua. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971. Dan was a member and Vice President of I.U.W.G. He enjoyed going sailing and riding his Harley motorcycle.



A time to honor Dan's life is scheduled from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. A private graveside service will be held at the



convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton, Inc., 200 Canary Ct., Enon, Ohio 45323.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.melcher-sowers.com