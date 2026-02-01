Anthony Vasilakis

Vasilakis, Anthony "Tony"



Tony was quite the character. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was very possibly an early scout for the Roswell landing team. Descended from a Greek bootlegger, a Wild West sharpshootin' teacher, and a 1930s Hollywood acrobatic dancer, he was destined for greatness from the beginning. His greatness, however, was in his kindness and love for his fellow man.







After fairly wild teenage years, he met a girl named Susan and fell head over heels for her over a slice of lemon meringue pie dropped in his lap on their first date. They said their vows and they stuck to them, through a baby girl, a cross-country move, and lean times, for 56 love-filled years.







"Mr. Tony" was active in volunteering, from the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life to the Warren County, Ohio TRIAD and RSVP that provided visits and company for senior citizens, and after moving to Florida, he portrayed architect Walker Willis for the Santa Rosa Historical Society's annual fundraiser. But as much as he enjoyed volunteering, his happiest times were when he was surrounded by his family, both blood and chosen. His kindness and generosity extended to all of his family's extended families and many who saw him as a mentor and teacher.







He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony Sr. and Margaret Vasilakis, and his wife, Susan (Tillman) Vasilakis. He is survived by his daughter, Casey (Durrstein) and son-in-love, Quentin; granddaughter Meghann; his brother, Steve Vasilakis and sister, Diane Wilson; and chosen children Sharon and David Carey.







In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society, or that you support your local Girl Scouts.



