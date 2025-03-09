Antolini, Roberta



Age 85, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at home. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard, her parents Louis and Madeline (Boldasair) Battisti, and her sister and brother-in-law Lois and James McCarthy. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law William and Carole Battisti; three daughters: Michele Powers and husband Jim; Denise Devery and husband Brent; and Lisa Miller and husband David. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lauren and Caroline Powers, Danielle, Elise (Jack Ferrante) and Richard (Allison Lukas) Devery and Angela (Jake Albertson), Cara (Pat Carroll) and Nicholas Miller, and two great-grandchildren: Josephine Ferrante and Jameson Carroll. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, and traveling. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be dearly missed. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church 411 E. Second St., Dayton OH 45402 at 10:00 am on Monday, March 10. Friends may call on the family from 9:00 am until the time of the mass at the church. Internment will be at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



