APEL, Terry Lee



Terry Lee Apel, age 68, of Springfield, Ohio. Born to Hank and Ann Apel on Saturday, January 9, 1954. Terry died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Hank and his wife, Toni. He is survived by his mother, Ann Apel, son Vaughn Apel, grandson Logan Cooley-Apel, granddaughter Zara Apel and his dear friend Sheila Duncan. Terry was a kind and friendly man who had many friends from all walks of life. Despite his need for a few filters. He was a longtime employee at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He finished his maintenance career at Huber Heights City Schools. Terry had a spiritual connection with nature and the Earth. Many memories were made hunting, fishing, camping and exploring the wonders of nature with family and friends. His passion for music was a lifelong adventure. Going to concerts and playing guitar with his band mates for so many years. His favorite saying was "IF IT'S TOO LOUD… YOU'RE TOO OLD!" Terry Apel, you will be greatly missed by many, and you were loved by all. A special thanks to The Hospice of Dayton for their care and guidance. Adkins Funeral Home Enon Ohio is handling the arrangements for Terry.

