APPLE, Michael



Michael Apple, 64, of Medway, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Dayton. He was born October 26, 1958, in Lima, to Robert Apple (Phyllis) of Traverse City, Michigan, and Virginia Franklin Apple of Medway. Michael is survived by his parents, two brothers and sisters-in-law; Roger and Christina Apple of New Paris, and Scott and Vicky Apple of Waynesville, a nephew, Bradley, a niece, Casey, numerous family and friends. A Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 12th at 11 o'clock at the Plattsburg Cemetery. Pastor Katherine Petterson Madden will officiate. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. Adkins Funeral Home is assisting Michael's family with his final wishes.

