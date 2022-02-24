APPLEGATE, Lynn E.



Age 80, died on February 17, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on April 3, 1941, and was the son of Edward R. and Vera M. (Haworth) Applegate. He obtained a BS degree in chemistry from the University of



Dayton in 1963 and a PhD in physical - organic Chemistry from Indiana University in 1967. He worked for DuPont for 29 years before retiring in 1996. Most of his career at



DuPont was with Permasep Products where he obtained several patents, published numerous technical papers on Reverse Osmosis (RO) and water purification and made several technical presentations at national and international technical meetings. He was recognized as a world expert in RO technology and water chemistry and traveled extensively in the Far East, Europe, and the Middle East. In 1988 he received the "Outstanding Service Award" from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) for his many years of service as chairman of the RO task group. He wrote many ASTM standards for RO as well as other methods for water treatment. During his professional career, he was a member of the American Chemical Society, the ASTM, the American Institute of Chemists, the International Desalination Association, and the Water Quality Association. Starting as a DuPont Research Chemist he retired as a Senior Technical Service Consultant. After retiring, he published four family genealogy books,



enjoyed gardening in the summer and fishing in Cape Coral, FL, where he and Loretta spent their winters. In 2021 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the American Membrane Technology Association for his work on RO Membranes. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Trula (Applegate) Baker. He is survived by his wife of 60 years,



Loretta (Weaver) Applegate; sister, Wanda (Applegate) Hall; daughters Kimberly Applegate; Melinda Applegate (Larry Morton); son Jeffery Applegate (Elizabeth Bowdoin); five grandchildren; Alisha Roland, Kelsey Roland, Devin Roland, Savannah Applegate, Isabella Applegate; great-grandson



Jackson Bobber. He is also survived by three nieces and a nephew and their children. Funeral Services will be held



on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home



located at 204 N. Main Street, Arcanum, OH. Visitation is 10:30-11:00 am. Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment will



follow at the Mote Cemetery in Arcanum, Ohio.

