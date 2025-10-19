Brann, Arabella



Arabella Brann, a vibrant spirit who filled the lives of those around her with warmth and laughter, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on March 17, 1932, Arabella's life was marked by her love for others and her unwavering social nature. She effortlessly turned strangers into friends, embracing every opportunity to connect with people and build lasting relationships.



Throughout her life, Arabella found immense joy in performing. She delighted in singing at Suttmiller's Supper Club in the piano bar, where she was often accompanied by the talented Gardener Benedict. Her passion for music extended beyond this beloved venue, as she shared her musical talents across various other spots, bringing joy to many. Alongside her artistic pursuits, Arabella also enjoyed crafting, a hobby that allowed her to express her creativity and share her love with family and friends.



Arabella is survived by her beloved children: Carla Clark (Jim), Christine Hill (Ronald, deceased), and Daniel Rafferty (Charlotte). The legacy of love and joy that Arabella cultivated continues through her grandchildren: Matthew Clark (Ginger), Megan Lombardo (Wayde), Katelin Mantia (Nick), Colleen Hill Tope (Rob), Kevin Hill (Paige), Andrew Rafferty, and Rachel Rafferty. She also leaves behind cherished great-grandchildren, including Avery Clark, Hadley Clark, Adeline Clark, Claudia Tope, and Everett Hill, who were the apples of her eye.



Preceding her in death are her husband John Brann, dear siblings Raymond Lindemann and JoAnn Alexander, along with her parents, Carl and Francis Lindemann. While they are now reunited, the love and memories they shared will forever resonate in the hearts of Arabella's family.



Arabella Brann will be lovingly remembered for her joyous spirit, her beautiful voice, and her ability to light up a room with her presence. Her legacy of love and friendship will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on November 4, 2025, at St. Leonard Community Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, Ohio, 45458. A visitation will begin an hour prior at 10 AM. Arabella will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



Memorial contributions in honor of Arabella may be made to Care360 Hospice, https://www.care360hospice.com/donations



