Arantz, Robert A.



Robert A. Arantz, 55, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Rob's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





